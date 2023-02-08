Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Thor Industries (THO). THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for THO is its P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. THO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.03. Within the past 52 weeks, THO's P/B has been as high as 1.69 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.28.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. THO has a P/S ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.43.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that THO has a P/CF ratio of 4. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. THO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.18. THO's P/CF has been as high as 4.60 and as low as 2.62, with a median of 3.31, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Thor Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, THO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

