Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Thor Industries is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 23.20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, THO has moved about 50.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 21.73% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.68% so far this year, so THO is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on THO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

