Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Thor Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 102 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 20.48% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, THO has returned 32.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 3.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.90% so far this year, meaning that THO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on THO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

