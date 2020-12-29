Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Thor Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 17.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that THO has returned about 31.62% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 20.45% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.83% so far this year, meaning that THO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track THO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

