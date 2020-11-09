Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Thor Industries (THO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Thor Industries is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 14.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, THO has returned 19.44% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 11.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.62% so far this year, so THO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track THO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

