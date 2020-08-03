Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Thor Industries is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 108.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, THO has gained about 53.44% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 2.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.56% so far this year, meaning that THO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on THO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

