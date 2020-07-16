Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Thor Industries (THO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Thor Industries is one of 101 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 8.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, THO has gained about 49.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -3.67% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.99% this year, meaning that THO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on THO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

