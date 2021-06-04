Is Thor Industries (THO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of THO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Thor Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 19.17% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that THO has returned about 26.27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 21.13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, THO is a member of the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.65% so far this year, so THO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to THO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

