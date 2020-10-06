Is Thor Industries (THO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Thor Industries (THO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Thor Industries is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 17.79% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, THO has moved about 38.94% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 12.02% on average. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.79% so far this year, meaning that THO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

THO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

