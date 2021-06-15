Is Thor Industries (THO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Thor Industries (THO). THO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88. Over the past 52 weeks, THO's Forward P/E has been as high as 35.90 and as low as 10.30, with a median of 14.18.

Another notable valuation metric for THO is its P/B ratio of 2.43. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.02. THO's P/B has been as high as 3.25 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.54, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. THO has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, we should also recognize that THO has a P/CF ratio of 8.09. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.34. Over the past year, THO's P/CF has been as high as 16.23 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 11.94.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Thor Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, THO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

