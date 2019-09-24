Is THOPX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for Investment Grade Bond - Short funds, it would not be wise to start your search with Thompson Bond Fund (THOPX). THOPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

THOPX is classified in the Investment Grade Bond - Short segment by Zacks, an area full of investment potential. By investing in bonds that mature in less than two years, Investment Grade Bond - Short funds are focused on the short end of the curve. Fixed income instruments at this maturity level tend to have low duration risk, but they also pay out small yields compared to their longer-dated peers. Furthermore, these funds'focus on investment grade make them safer, but yields will be lower than in the junk bond category.

History of Fund/Manager

THOPX finds itself in the Thompson family, based out of Madison, WI. Thompson Bond Fund made its debut in February of 1992, and since then, THOPX has accumulated about $3.76 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Jason L. Stephens is the fund's current manager and has held that role since February of 2009.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. THOPX has a 5-year annualized total return of 3.07% and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.15%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, THOPX's standard deviation comes in at 1.23%, compared to the category average of 0.94%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 3.14% compared to the category average of 1.12%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Bond Duration

Modified duration is a measure of a given bond's interest rate sensitivity, so when judging how fixed income securities will respond in a shifting rate environment, it is an excellent figure to look at.

If you believe interest rates will rise, this is an important factor to look at. THOPX has a modified duration of 1.37, which suggests that the fund will decline 1.37% for every hundred-basis-point increase in interest rates.

Income

Income is often a big reason for purchasing a fixed income security, so it is important to consider the fund's average coupon. This metric takes a look at the average payout by the fund in a given year. For example, this fund's average coupon of 4.66% means that a $10,000 investment should result in a yearly payout of $466.

If you are looking for a strong level of current income, a higher coupon is a good choice, though it could pose a reinvestment risk; these risks can occur if rates are lower in the future when compared to the initial purchase date of the bond.

Investors also need to consider risk relative to broad benchmarks, as income is only one part of the bond picture. THOPX carries a beta of 0.06, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 1.85, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, THOPX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.76%. From a cost perspective, THOPX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $250; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Thompson Bond Fund ( THOPX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Thompson Bond Fund ( THOPX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

Your research on the Investment Grade Bond - Short segment doesn't have to stop here. You can check out all the great mutual fund tools we have to offer by going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds to see the additional features we offer as well for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.