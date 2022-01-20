Markets
NIO

Is This Why Nio Stock Is Rising Today?

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Thursday, after a German trade publication reported that Nio has hired a Volvo Car executive to manage its entry into the German auto market.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.8% from Wednesday's closing price.

So what

German auto-industry trade publication kfz-betrieb reported on Thursday that Ralph Kranz, currently director of commercial operations for Volvo's sales organization in Germany, will leave Volvo to take charge of Nio's efforts in Germany as of March 1.

Kranz is a capable executive with a resume that includes stints at Aston Martin and Toyota, in addition to 10 years with Volvo. On paper, at least, he looks like a good hire for Nio. But I think today's stock price action is less about Kranz himself and more about the fact that the timing of his hire suggests strongly that Nio is moving ahead with its plan to enter the German market before the end of 2022.

A Nio ES8, an upscale electric SUV, shown outside a home in Norway.

Nio already sells vehicles in Norway, where the electric vehicle adoption rate is very high. It's expected to expand into Germany and a few other European markets by the end of this year. Image source: Nio.

While Nio has plenty of demand in its home country, establishing a larger presence in Europe -- where electric vehicle adoption is rapidly accelerating -- has long been seen as key to its growth plan. The company already sells vehicles in Norway, and is expected to launch operations in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark this year as well.

Today's report isn't surprising news, but it is bullish news, and it's probably helping to push Nio's stock higher today.

Now what

Electric vehicle investors won't have to wait too long for a detailed update from the Chinese automaker. While Nio hasn't yet announced a date for its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report, the company's past practice suggests that we can expect the report sometime in mid- to late February.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends NIO Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular