Is This Warren Buffett Stock Worth Buying Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and whether or not Warren Buffett's bet is worth the risk. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced earlier this year that it agreed to pay $95 per share, putting Activision Blizzard's market cap at $69 billion, which is 25% higher than today's prices. The deal is reported to close in fiscal year 2023. This presents a nice arbitrage for investors willing to take this bet, but there are some risks attached to it.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 15, 2022. The video was published on July 18, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Activision Blizzard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.