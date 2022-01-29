Is This the Best Thing to Happen to AMD Investors?

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and a recent update on its Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) acquisition. The acquisition was initially expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Unfortunately, AMD did not receive all the approvals until Jan. 27, 2022. The merger is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Here are some highlights from the video.

AMD investors might be excited to know that Xilinx will be bringing strong business fundamentals. In its trailing 12 months, Xilinx has reported $3.67 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in cash flow from operations. The acquisition will bring new markets to AMD, such as the aerospace and defense market and the automotive market, to name a few. It will also increase AMD's solutions in the data center market, one of the fastest-growing segments for Xilinx. AMD is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 1 after the market closes. The earnings call might give investors more insight into how AMD plans to integrate Xilinx into its business now that the acquisition has been approved.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 28, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 28, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022



Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool recommends Xilinx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.