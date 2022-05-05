Is This the Best Semiconductor Stock of 2022?

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting the tech industry. The main topics will be Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) and its push into the metaverse, positive news affecting Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) recent earnings report. Here are some highlights.

Spotify has recently entered the metaverse by creating an experience inside Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) 'splatform. The long-term plan for the metaverse is for it to be a digital concert hall where Spotify can host digital concerts or other experiences for selected artists. The Spotify experience will transform into a theme park focused on K-Pop music and K-Pop artists in the upcoming weeks. Intel has not been a popular stock to own, mainly due to its low growth. Intel recently reported its first-quarter earnings, and revenue was down 1% year over year (YoY), unlike many other semiconductor companies reporting solid double-digit growth. The ship might be turning around for Intel. In the video, I discuss how one of Intel's consumer products has become a bestseller. Qualcomm is a stock that is also not popular even though it is seeing strong growth as its considered a company that provides solutions for phones. Still, Qualcomm has started expanding into other emerging markets like automotive and high-performance computing. Qualcomm recently reported 61% YoY revenue growth driven by strength in all its segments.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 3, 2022. The video was published on May 3, 2022.



Jose Najarro has positions in Qualcomm, Roblox Corporation, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Qualcomm, Roblox Corporation, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

