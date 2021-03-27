Is this the Best e-commerce Stock for the Reopening?

In this video, I will be talking about Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) an online clothing company that went public in 2019 and is knocking it out of the park when it comes to gaining popularity and reporting great numbers.

The company uses social media influencers all over the world to connect consumers to its products and advertises heavily at music festivals such as its own Revolve festival. But what makes Revolve so unique is that it uses its own, customized technology platform to automate and map its inventory trends in real-time. Revolve has real-time access to information on how each individual style is performing for the company. They then can alert designers (their own or third-party) when their products are doing well so they can create more and it can stop the production of struggling products. As earnings showed us, 2020 wasn't such a bad year for Revolve and in my opinion, 2021 is just going to get better. Revolve is perfectly positioned for the reopening.

