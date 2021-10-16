Is This the Beginning of Intel's Redemption?

Today's video focuses on stock price action, valuation metrics, and recent news affecting Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Here are some highlights from the video.

Global Foundries, a manufacturer of semiconductors, has recently released its F-1 filing and is planning on going public by the end of the year. The F-1 filing was posted on Oct. 4 and can be found on the SEC website. With the ongoing semiconductor shortage, Global Foundries could become one of the most popular IPOs this year. Intel reports earnings on Oct. 21, and investors should keep an eye on the following two updates. First, any information on Intel's new 12th-generation CPU, Alder Lake. Second, any information on its brand-new discrete GPU, Alchemist, a product that will rival those of GPU makers like AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) . In a recent interview, Patrick Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, acknowledged AMD's current strength in the market but proclaimed that Intel's market dominance would restart with Intel's new products.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Oct. 13, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2021.





10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Jose Najarro owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.