Is This Stock-Split Stock Going to $3,600? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has always been an outlier of a restaurant stock, a factor that was behind a recent price target increase from an analyst. According to him, the fast-casual chain operator, which is heading for the first stock split in its history and trades over $3,000 now, is deserving of a price tag approaching $4,000. Here's a brief look at this recent evaluation.

A stock-split superstar

That boost clocked in at over 12%, as Evercore ISI's David Palmer upped his Chipotle target from $3,200 per share to $3,600. At the risk of stating the obvious, this is a pre-stock split price; that piece of financial engineering is subject to shareholder approval in a vote to be taken at the company's June annual meeting.

Like many recent changes in analyst evaluations, Palmer's modification came just after Chipotle unveiled quarterly results.

As it usually does, the company posted excellent numbers, with first-quarter revenue rising 14% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, comparable-restaurant sales advancing by 7%, and per-share profitability vaulting an impressive 27% higher to $13.37. Chipotle beat the consensus analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

After parsing that earnings report, Palmer raised his estimates for "comps" and earnings. Referring to the former, he said his increase was because "Chipotle's superior 'food quality for the money' and improving throughput is helping differentiate itself from an industry with declining traffic."

Tasty tech temptations

The analyst also believes Chipotle can leverage technology to beef up its bottom line, for example using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its marketing efforts. Advanced kitchen equipment, meanwhile, should help it slice costs.

Chipotle's management, in my view, is one of the best teams in the business. The company is the gold standard in the fast-casual segment, with consistently high profit margins almost unknown in the challenging restaurant industry. It's proven to be adept at leveraging available tech to bolster its results, and with more opportunities to do so those numbers are sure to keep improving. This stock continues to be a winner.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill right now?

Before you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.