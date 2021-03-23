Is This SPAC Better than Robinhood's IPO?

In this video, I will be talking about eToro, the social trading platform that is going public taking the SPAC route -- merging with Fintech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: FTCV).

We are going to have a look at eToro's past, present, and future, as well as look at its financials and how it compares to peers. eToro was founded in 2007, in 2010 it launched the social trading network and CopyTrader, in 2013 it introduced Bitcoin on the platform (and added Bitcoin to its treasury back in 2011) and in 2019 they launched zero commission stocks and expanded to the U.S. Right now it has over 20 million registered users, 75 million monthly trades, and growing. More will be discussed in the video.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Adyen N.V., Bitcoin, Lemonade, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Shopify, and Square and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

