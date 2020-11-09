Is This Morning's Spectacular Jump in Stocks Sustainable?

After four decades of making a living from financial markets in one way or another, I sometimes feel like I have seen it all and that the market can never really surprise me anymore. Then you get something like what we are seeing this morning:

Dow futures (as shown on the chart above for YM) are, at the time of writing, indicating that the Dow will open up over 1500 points higher than Friday’s close. That is because Pfizer (PFE) and partner BioNTech (BNTX) announced this morning that early data on their Covid-19 vaccine candidate had shown it to be around ninety percent effective. That is great news, for sure, as epidemiologists and other infectious disease experts had been hoping for around seventy-five percent efficacy.

What surprised me, though, at least initially is that there has been this big a reaction given where we started from.

I don’t want to pour cold water on this, and it really is fabulous news. Maybe I wouldn’t go as far as Pfizer’s CEO, who called it a "great day for humanity" in a CNBC interview this morning, but it does mean that the dream of a return to "normalcy" looks a lot more achievable today than it did on Friday. The problem I have, though, is that the market has been believing in that dream for a few months now. How else could we have established a new high in September and rallied back to those levels twice since?

So, to jump so much on confirmation of news that everyone has anticipated and that should, in theory, be fully priced in by now was a little puzzling. That was my immediate reaction this morning at least, but then I started to think of the jump and the news that prompted it in context

Yes, there have been promising vaccine stories before, and yes, these are just more early-stage success stories, but this announcement is different in terms of timing. It comes at the same time as the uncertainty around a close election seems to be drawing to a close, and as the market starts to weigh the likelihood of actions by the lame-duck administrations and Congress. Donald Trump may not yet have conceded but the world has evidently moved on and now that the election is out of the way, there is hope that even politicians can start to focus on what is good for the country rather than for their "side."

The circumstances now are very different to when I wrote a couple of weeks ago that hopes of a pre-election stimulus bill were naive.

Not only has the chance of stimulus increased, though, the perception of what such a bill might achieve has also shifted. It is no longer a question of pouring money into a bottomless pit, massively increasing debt as we do so. Government stimulus now looks a lot more like what it should be, short-term temporary help for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. Add in the fact that the Fed will still be handing out a few trillion dollars here and there for the foreseeable future and it is almost impossible for stocks not to surge.

What traders are looking at now, and what has caused such a spectacular jump in the Dow and other indices this morning is more stimulus, both fiscal and monetary, but with a clear end to the problem that caused the need for it in sight. That means that it isn’t just a short-term thing, but has potential to give real, long-term benefit. There is always the possibility that there will be a bit of a retracement after a move this big; but this looks like a justifiable, sustainable move overall.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.