Is This Morning's Selling An Early Sign of a Downturn? 3 Things to Watch

If you take a step back and think logically, the fact that stocks are lower this morning should be no surprise. After all, unemployment is rising from an already elevated level, the small business community is almost literally decimated, and growth looks to be reversing as Covid-19 resurges. In addition, the vaccination effort has been a lot slower than promised, and the world looked on in horror as perhaps the most symbolic building for a democratic government in the world was overtaken by a mob of angry extremists. Economically and politically, America has the look of a country in serious trouble, and yet the stock market keeps hitting record highs.

That dichotomy cannot be maintained forever, and the longer things keep getting worse, the more likely it is that it will be the market that adjusts to reality, not the other way around. At the moment, this morning’s declines in the pre-market are no more than a blip (see chart above) but, given the background, it is easy to get worried by any selling at all. The question now is whether this price action is the start of a collapse or just a normal retracement and consolidation on the way up.

Given a few basic facts, the latter seems more likely.

The Fed is still pumping money into the system, money that has to go somewhere. Even after recent gains, interest rates are still low enough to push most of that money into stocks rather than bonds. There is an incoming administration that promises massive amounts of fiscal stimulus to go with that loose monetary policy, and which will throw everything they have at getting vaccine distribution fixed. You may believe that one or both of those proposed actions is because it is the right thing to do, or simply because it will make the outgoing office holder look incompetent, but motive doesn’t matter. More shots in more arms brings the inevitable end to the health crisis ever closer, and more cash in people’s pockets means more profit for corporations.

Still, worry is only natural, so here are three things to watch for signs of a bigger drop.

1: Risk Assets : The charge up since the lows in March has been led by assets that are perceived by traditionalists as being extremely risky. One of the first things to bounce back in March was junk bonds, for example and other, less conventional things like bitcoin (BTC) soon followed. Stocks like Tesla (TSLA), which conventional analysis deems risky because of a quadruple-digit P/E, and things like fuel cell stocks that have a strong story but are in most cases years away from profitability, have soared.

If the appetite for risk drops dramatically, those are the things that will pull back fastest and hardest, so should be closely watched. It could be that other stocks will stabilize, but if the risk assets keep falling, there will be further losses to come in the indices.

2: Interest Rates : This is the indicator that can most easily be misinterpreted. In normal times, falling rates indicate a flight to safety that would be a warning sign for stocks and rising rates are a positive sign but, as I’m sure you are aware, these are not normal times. One can easily make a case that the “safe” asset, U.S. Treasuries, is now a risk asset and should be treated as such. The fiscal and monetary stimulus raise the specter of inflation in the future, and the U.S. government is fast approaching $28 trillion of debt. Buying that debt, and therefore betting that neither of those things will reduce the value of Treasuries soon, is anything but a “safe” play.

Logically then, lower bond prices (and therefore higher yields) at this point don’t indicate a “risk on” environment as they normally would, but rather a warning of negative market sentiment. And they have one other possible negative effect on stocks -- higher yields make bonds more attractive on a relative basis than equities.

There are many who claim that Fed policy and the relative appeal of stocks over bonds are the main drivers to record highs. Higher yields indicate the market is anticipating a policy reversal and they reduce stocks’ advantage, so if they are right, they could be a significant warning sign.

3: Commodities: Reading too much into commodity prices is always dangerous as there are so many influences on each one. Things like oil and industrial metals do respond to demand and demand expectations, and therefore growth, but the supply side of the equation must also be considered.

Still, if there are no obvious changes to the supply of things like crude oil or copper, a big, sudden drop, particularly in multiple commodities at the same time, should be seen as a warning. On the other hand, given that commodity indices are above their pre-Covid February highs, even just stability is an encouraging sign.

As I said, the balance of the evidence suggests that what we are seeing this morning is a perfectly normal, healthy consolidation that will set the market up for further gains. But at these levels, and given the state of the country, worry is understandable. If it does turn out to be something more, risk assets, bond yields, and commodities will be early indicators of longer-lasting trouble, so investors should keep a close eye on all three.

