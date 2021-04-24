Is This Growth Stock a Better Buy Than Shopify?

In this video, I will be making the case that Wix (NASDAQ: WIX) is a better buy than Shopify and explain why Wix is much more than e-commerce.

What is Wix?

Wix helps you set up your website, online store, blog -- basically your digital presence. The main competitors are not just e-commerce websites such as Shopify and Amazon but also social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Because let's face it, do you really need a website if you're an influencer or freelancer?

But if you're a small business or a business, the answer is yes.

Business and creative solutions

Wix users pay a subscription fee for access to creative solutions, the tools for creating and managing websites. This accounts for 79.2% of 2020 revenue.

Business solutions revenue comes from Wix's marketing and CRM app (Ascend), reselling G-Suite products, creating and managing Facebook ad campaigns, and Wix Payments. Wix Payments was launched in 2019 and has grown to more than $50M in revenues in 2020 (very small compared to Shopify).

Wix is not fully focused on e-commerce because that market is being won by Amazon and Shopify. Wix is focusing on everything else that goes digital. Not every online business is e-commerce.

