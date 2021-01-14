Is This E-Commerce Giant Getting Into the Scorching Hot Electric Vehicle Market? Not Exactly...

In a trio of press releases detailing the company's inaugural debt offering, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) said that it was raising funds via "guaranteed senior sustainable notes." The purpose of this specific type of debt is to help support and fund sustainable-development projects for the company.

"MercadoLibre intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Sustainable Notes to finance or refinance ... environmental objectives such as: clean transportation, land conservation and preservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, green buildings and pollution prevention and control."

Image source: Getty Images.

The wording above, specifically as it relates to "clean transportation," led some to conclude that the company might be getting into the electric vehicle (EV) space. While that's a logical conclusion, that isn't exactly what's happening.

A quick check with MercadoLibre's head of investor relations, Federico Sandler, revealed that the company is launching several sustainability initiatives, and it plans to use the debt proceeds in three specific areas.

MercadoLibre will use a portion of the funds to "secure bulk purchases of electric vehicles at scale (as there is more demand than supply)," Sandler wrote in an email to The Motley Fool, "and then finance those vehicles to shift from diesel to electric [for] our third party merchants." These loans will then be paid back via deliveries made on behalf of MercadoLibre.

The e-commerce and digital payments giant will use some of the money to make loans to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) that "are not able to access traditional financial loans," thereby increasing financial inclusion.

Finally, the company plans to offset a portion of its increasing carbon footprint by participating in land conservation and reforestation in some of the geographical areas it serves.

So it appears that MercadoLibre doesn't plan to become a major player in the EV market -- at least not yet.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.