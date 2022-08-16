Is This Company the Next Berkshire Hathaway?

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) is a young conglomerate, but its leaders have massive long-term ambitions and are using Warren Buffett's time-tested methods for conglomerate building that he used to grow Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) into the $680 billion powerhouse it is today. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses why he's such a fan of Boston Omaha's long-term potential that he made it one of the largest investments in his stock portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of August 16, 2022. The video was published on August 16, 2022.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Boston Omaha Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

