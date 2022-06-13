Is This Billion-Dollar Growth Stock Your Next 10X?

In this video, I will be talking about what could be your next multibagger stock, Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM).

Unlike The Trade Desk , which works on the buy side of the ad tech space, Pubmatic operates on the sell side, which helps publishers get a higher return on their ad spending. The two, therefore, don't compete with each other, but actually work together.

, which works on the buy side of the ad tech space, Pubmatic operates on the sell side, which helps publishers get a higher return on their ad spending. The two, therefore, don't compete with each other, but actually work together. Pubmatic is smaller than its nearest competitor, Magnite , but its growth is organic and the company has been profitable for a while.

, but its growth is organic and the company has been profitable for a while. The global ad industry is expected to hit $1 trillion by 2025.

With Pubmatic's market capitalization of just under $1 billion, growing revenue of over 20% consistently, and being profitable, I can see this stock outperforming the market by quite a lot in the long term.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 10, 2022. The video was published on June 13, 2022.

