Is This Bad News for the Semiconductor Shortage?

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting technology stocks. Here are some highlights.

Automobile production continues to get hit left and right, even though many investors were expecting a better year for the industry. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently closed its Gigafactory Shanghai due to a surge in local COVID-19 cases. Another company affected is General Motors (NYSE: GM) , which will pause production of certain vehicles in its Indiana factory due to chip shortages.

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) is testing a new feature to help users discover new podcasts. This feature is possible due to the acquisition of Podz, which Spotify made in the summer of 2021. Spotify has invested heavily in original content for its platform, and this feature should help users have a better listening experience.

The price of silicon wafers, a material used during semiconductors' manufacturing process, is expected to rise. The rise in this material will increase expenses for other semiconductor companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and the increase in costs will trickle down the line. Investors in semiconductor companies should keep an eye out for net income to be sure it is growing faster than expenses.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

