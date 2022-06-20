Markets
Is This Apple's New Way Of Growing?

Neil Rozenbaum
In this video, I will be talking about Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent spending activities, more specifically sports media rights. Apple has reached agreements with MLB and MLS but could have its eyes on the biggest prize, the NFL Sunday Ticket. Is this Apple's new way of acquiring revenue?

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 17, 2022. The video was published on June 19, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple.

