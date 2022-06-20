Is This Apple's New Way Of Growing?

In this video, I will be talking about Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent spending activities, more specifically sports media rights. Apple has reached agreements with MLB and MLS but could have its eyes on the biggest prize, the NFL Sunday Ticket. Is this Apple's new way of acquiring revenue?

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 17, 2022. The video was published on June 19, 2022.

Find out why Apple is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Apple is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.