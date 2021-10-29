Is This an Overreaction to Twilio's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) recent earnings, reported after the market closed on Oct. 27. Twilio's stock price was down over 17% on Oct. 28. Is this creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors? Here are some highlights from the video.

Twilio reported strong growth for its third-quarter earnings. Revenue was $740 million, up 65% year over year (YOY) and up 15% quarter over quarter. The outlook for its fourth quarter represents roughly 40% YOY growth. Investors might be worried about the COO stepping down as well as a slowdown in organic revenue growth seen in the third quarter and predicted for the upcoming fourth quarter. It is important to note that a year ago, Twilio saw a bump in revenue due to political traffic, which is affecting Twilio's growth rate. Numerous analysts cut their price target for Twilio, creating a bearish sentiment toward the company and its earnings results.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 28, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Twilio

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Twilio. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.