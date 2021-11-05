Is This an Overreaction to Skillz's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) and why its stock price dropped after it reported earnings on Nov. 3, after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video.

Skillz reported revenue of $102 million, up 70% year over year (YOY) and 14.6% quarter over quarter (QOQ). Paying monthly active users also grew to 0.509 million, up 47% YOY and 10% QOQ. New games like Big Buck Hunter helped Skillz increase its growth. Skillz depends on advertisements to acquire users and keep them engaged. Roughly 110% of revenue is used in sales and marketing expenses. 49% is engagement marketing, usually as bonuses given to paying users when they deposit money in the platform. Skillz does have roughly $540 million in cash and short-term investments. Skillz has made numerous investments to reduce advertisement costs and improve its technology in the past few months. It recently acquired Aarki Platform, an advertisement platform that can help reduce its cost per install (CPI), a metric used to determine user acquisition costs.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Nov. 4, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 4, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Skillz Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skillz Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.