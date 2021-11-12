Markets
PSFE

Is This an Overreaction to Paysafe's Earnings?

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Today's video focuses on Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) and its recent earnings, reported on Nov. 10 after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. Paysafe missed revenue expectations and lowered its full-year guidance, causing a massive sell-off in its stock price. The decline in revenue is due to numerous events: a greater-than-expected drop in its digital wallet segment, the exit of certain clients within its integrated processing segment, and gambling regulations and softness in Europe.
  2. Despite the setbacks, management is still focusing on its growth segments. In North America, its online gambling revenue has grown 50% year to date. It is important to note that this is still a small portion of Paysafe's revenue.
  3. Paysafe recently completed its acquisition of PagoEffectivo and Viafintech. These two acquisitions increase Paysafe's market in Latin America and Germany.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 11, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 11, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Paysafe Limited
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paysafe Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021


Jose Najarro owns shares of Paysafe Limited. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular