Is This an Overreaction to Netflix's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and its fourth-quarter earnings reported on Jan. 20, after the market closed. Unfortunately, investors were not happy with the results as its stock price dropped over 20% on Jan. 21. Fortunately, it is not all doom and gloom for Netflix. Here are some highlights from the video.

The company reported revenue of $7.7 billion, up 16% year over year (YoY). Net subscriber growth was roughly 8.3 million, up 8.9% YoY but missing its guidance of 8.5 million. Unfortunately, Netflix is encountering some issues in international markets. Roughly 90% of new subscribers are outside the U.S. and Canada. The Latin American region is growing at slower levels than anticipated, and in India, the competition has caused Netflix to lower its price. The outlook for the upcoming quarter might be low compared to investors' expectations. Management expects to add roughly 2.5 million new subscribers, up 8% YoY, and revenue of $7.9 billion, up 10% YoY. The revenue growth rate would be one of the slowest the company has ever seen. On the bright side, management expects the company to finally reach free cash flow positive by the end of the year.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 21, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 21, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022



Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.