Is This A Great Buying Opportunity For Tech Stocks?

One of the most basic things overlooked by traders and investors about the stock market is that it is trendy. That is usually couched in some more impressive sounding language, because people love to show us how clever they are, by calling it "cyclical," for example. All that really means is that certain sectors, or types of stock, fall in and out of favor over time. In other words, the market is trendy.

It is worth remembering that now as the financial media starts to use the words “tech” and “wreck” in the same sentence when talking about the fact that the Nasdaq Index has had a rough couple of weeks. That is exactly what I saw in a CNBC headline this morning and it is, quite frankly, ridiculous.

At times like this, investors should always take a step back and look at the move in context. If you do that, the 1-Year chart for the Nasdaq ETF QQQ looks like this:

Obviously, the Nasdaq isn’t collapsing in any way. There is no "wreck" in tech at this point. It is simply an adjustment after a long period of overperformance. That is quite normal and, as we have seen a few times on the way up, such a consolidation usually leads to a period of increased strength. On that basis, we are at -- or at least getting very close to -- levels that constitute a great buying opportunity.

To believe that such a buying opportunity is imminent, that means you have to believe that tech stocks can keep gaining. This morning, there is evidence from an unlikely source that this will be the case. Two stories from the world of retail over the last 24 hours indicate that tech is gaining ground for a reason, and that reason is as powerful now as it has been for the last year or so.

The first comes from American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), which surprised the Street with an earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.39 versus expectations for $0.36. What is truly remarkable is that the beat came as in-store revenue fell 20% year over year. The difference was a 35% increase in digital revenues. The second story is about Disney (DIS), which announced that they are closing more than sixty retail outlets across the U.S. to focus more on e-commerce.

The primary impact of those two stories may be on the individual stocks concerned, and neither is Nasdaq-listed, but taken together, they indicate why it is only a matter of time before tech, and the Nasdaq index that is disproportionately weighted to the sector, bounces back and resumes their position as leaders of the charge up. The pandemic saw different effects on society and the economy, but from a business perspective, one of the most powerful and impactful has been that it has accelerated the shift to digitization in so many areas of our lives. Some would have you believe that shift is a temporary response to Covid-19, but the long-term decision of Disney to take the major step in closing retail outlets to focus on e-commerce shows that this is no temporary shift.

Indeed, this is a long-term shift in fundamental economic behavior in the U.S. and even at these levels, the market is a ways from pricing that in. When the real tech wreck occurred at the turn of the century, it was because the market got ahead of itself in anticipating that change, but the opposite is true now: the real shift is coming faster than the market has anticipated. In that context, what we have seen over the last couple of weeks isn’t a new tech wreck or a fundamental shift in value of the sector. It is just the market showing its trendy side. Tech and the Nasdaq are temporarily out of fashion, but the trend will change. So, I am using this as an opportunity to begin buying stocks with bright futures at a discount, and I will maintain that view even if we drop a bit further from here.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one currently underperforming sector. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.