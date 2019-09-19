Is This A Good Buying Opportunity For Roku (ROKU)?

Streaming platform giant Roku (ROKU) has a good thing going. Customers love the product and investors have gotten rich off the business. Roku shares have skyrocketed more than 300% on the year, compared to a 20% rise in the S&P 500 index.

The company has been applauded for averaging 52% revenue growth in its previous four quarters. It’s for this reason, back in August, I asked how much longer can this Roku keep this up, particularly amid competition from Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). And more importantly: Can Roku make money?

On Wednesday, those questions became even more important to answer as Facebook (FB) announced its presence with its own streaming hardware, Portal TV, which sent ROKU stock plunging more than 14%.

ROKU stock closed Wednesday at $129.88, putting 26% below its 52-week high of $176.55. This level of punishment seems excessive, especially since we don’t know how much traction Portal TV will have with customers, since Roku's hardware costs a fraction of Portal’s retail price of $149. A Roku Express, for example, retails for as low as $30. Investors were also quick to forget that hardware is only one part of Roku’s revenue stream.

Roku management has also placed an emphasis on growing its newer revenue streams, which hinges on engagement with the platform. Among others, this platform revenue includes licensing deals Roku makes with smart-TV manufacturers. And this is important because Roku’s operating system is in about a third of all smart TVs sold in the United States of the first six months of the year.

What’s more, there’s also advertising revenue as well as the money Roku receives from subscriptions made on the Roku platform. These collective businesses are growing rapidly. In the second quarter, Roku’s revenues rose 59% to $250 million. Of that total, platform revenue jumped 86%. Just as impressive, the company added 1.4 million net account additions, giving it a total of 30.5 million. Of that total, average revenue per user jumped $2.00 from the first quarter to land at $21.06.

In other words, while it’s easy to raise concerns about valuation and competitive pressures after the stock is up 300%, the company it executing in a manner that suggests that valuation is warranted. This is even more so as platform revenue, which generates higher margins, is approaching 70% of the company’s total revenue. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris, who on Wednesday Morris upped his price target of Roku to $179 from $119, would seem to agree.

“As the company expands its international offering and numerous new streaming video services launch with global growth ambitions, we see under-appreciated opportunity for the company to drive significant economic growth and create value for shareholders,” Morris wrote.

From my vantage point, Roku is capitalizing strongly from the cord-cutting phenomenon. While the international business is in its nascent stage, it remains an untapped potential for Roku, is it has been for Netflix. So I see this pullback as a solid buying opportunity not only for investors who were looking for a better entry point, but also for a larger company who may now see Roku as a solid buyout candidate.

