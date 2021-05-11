Is This a Buying Opportunity for Trade Desk Stock?

In today's video, I look at Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) earnings. The stock price dropped over 25% in one day after the company reported earnings on May 10 that did better than expected. Below I share three reasons why this might be a buying opportunity.

Three Reasons to Add Trade Desk to Your Watch List.

Trade Desk's most recent earnings reported 37% Y/Y revenue growth, better than the overall consensus of analysts. The revenue guidance that Trade Desk provided is also higher than what analysts were expecting. Trade Desk fundamentally is in a strong place as it currently has no debt and roughly $679M in cash and short-term investments. Adjusted EBITDA Margins have also improved to 32% this quarter compared to 24% same time last year. With the stock price dropping approximately 50% from its 52-week high, Trade Desk now has a FWD Price to Sales ratio of roughly 16.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the midday prices of May 10, 2021. The video was published on May 10, 2021.



