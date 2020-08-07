Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 25.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TMO has returned about 27.97% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.78%. As we can see, Thermo Fisher Scientific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual stocks and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.90% so far this year, so TMO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TMO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

