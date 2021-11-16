Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of 1120 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 6.04% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TMO has returned about 35.76% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.10%. This means that Thermo Fisher Scientific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 101 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.17% so far this year, so TMO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on TMO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

