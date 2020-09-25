Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of 902 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 32.61% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TMO has moved about 28.71% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.24%. This shows that Thermo Fisher Scientific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TMO is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.54% this year, meaning that TMO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to TMO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.