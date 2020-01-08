Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of 908 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 0.27% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TMO has gained about 0.65% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.44%. As we can see, Thermo Fisher Scientific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.37% so far this year, so TMO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track TMO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

