Is There Revenue Behind the Hype in Web3?

By Alexander Funck, Founding Partner of Amber Fuel

Breaking down the misconceptions that led to the limited amount of revenue bearing Web3 companies, and highlighting the immense growth opportunity that arises in the current market environment

Web3 was the talk of the town until very recently. Who doesn’t love the idea of decentralized money and all the cool use cases that have emerged over time? Every project says it’s here to stay, but the bear market highlights a massive lack of substance. While the use cases are inspiring and visionary, they have yet to prove their longevity. To thrive long term, a protocol usually needs to produce value, which usually is measured by revenue.

Since on-chain data is publicly available, we can have a good estimate of revenues from transaction costs and liquidations. But there are many other ways to make money—think of ads sold via Brave, membership fees, and otherwise. It can be implied from data gathered by Token Terminal, an aggregator of financial data from leading blockchains and decentralized applications, that only 250 companies make $1 million revenue per year in all of Web3.

Why bother making money if you can get it for free

Why are there so few revenue generating protocols in Web3? Is it because of the lack of use cases people are willing to pay for? Or is it because the products are simply not built yet? Perhaps the answer lies with the product-market fit or misconceptions on how growth in Web3 is different.

The obvious answer is that hype drove a lot of money into the space from investors seeking high returns. This money was so abundant due to a multitude of reasons that the underlying business model metrics became irrelevant. See Decentraland’s 40 active users, with its $1.1 billion valuation. There are many more examples of companies that now don't exist anymore or barely do any revenue, that at some point traded at a higher market cap than most of the U.S. Top 500.

Why very few have product-market fit

Another potential problem contributing to limited Revenue: Protocols seeking product-market fit are most likely to fail. As common as it is, “get product-market fit” is misleading advice. It’s the “solutions in search of a problem” fallacy. One needs to first understand the problem of the respective market, then solve it with a product. As such, we should be talking about “market-product fit” instead.

Making things even more complicated, every market-product fit has an expiration date. We termed 2021 a bear market, and 2022 a bull market. Just like the names of the market change, so does the market-product fit. The user behavior strongly shifted—and so for the majority of protocols, the journey to find the fit, if they ever had it, started again. Most companies do not recognize that fact and hence continue with the previous product, burning resources and struggling to grow in the current environment. Again, this phenomenon, while painful, is well documented.

‘Community first’ is misleading

Just like Web2 has its favorite misconception about growth that went something like “build a product and they will come,” Web3 might be relying on “its community first, then (insert whatever here) second.” Get a community and make it happy, and success will follow.

It was born out of a beautiful idea that communities are the driving force behind protocols. Unfortunately once monetary monitors, such as the fear and greed index hits “fear,” a lot of communities just disappear. Furthermore, communities do not equal users. There sure are exceptions, but I haven’t seen many.

Does this mean communities are useless? Absolutely not. They spread the word, help other users onboard, give credibility to parties doing due diligence on the respective protocols, and much more. They form the “vibe” of every protocol, actually giving Web3 its super power compared to any other industry, which is fun.

Unfortunately, fun is rarely a business model. Hence we have a lot of companies with full Discord servers and no revenue, with a lot of funds misprioritized to community acquisition and management without result. Because once the fun was over, so was the activity. Community can come before market-product fit, but only with much more limited spend than what was the standard in Web3.

Why Web3 hypergrowth is heavily discounted right now

The market is incredibly silent right now because companies either don’t have anything to say, or simply don’t have the money to say it. Even huge protocols that have raised lots of money and are pre-market-product fit are currently reducing marketing spending as they struggle to estimate how long they need to survive till the next bull run with limited cash flow.

This opens the unique opportunity to attract users at a huge discount, considering nobody else is bidding. Sure, the amount of customers did go down with the crypto winter setting in, but some protocols with business-model agility and revenue are growing nearly as fast as they did in a bull environment.

Those who can “step back” and fix their market-product fit can enter the Web2 realm of growth, also known as revenue vs. customer acquisition. Once done so, they will have a huge advantage over those companies hibernating with no income, coming out of the bear market as the leaders of the next wave.

About author:

Alexander Funck is the founding partner of “Amber Fuel,” a CXO collective specializing in igniting sustainable growth in Web 3.0. Funck has led the growth efforts of more than 20 tech companies, from enterprise to startups, with combined value creation exceeding $1 billion.

Constantly searching for projects that will outlast the hype in Web 3.0, Funck supports as investor, advisor, and interim CMO, specializing in DeFi and network effects in Web 3.0.

Funck transitioned from Web2 to Web3 during his time as the Co-Founder & CMO of BrickMark AG, which held the world record (2020) for the tokenization of $140 million in prime real estate assets.

