Is There Now An Opportunity In WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)?

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at WW International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in WW International?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that WW International’s ratio of 40.66x is above its peer average of 19.69x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Consumer Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that WW International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from WW International?

NasdaqGS:WW Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. WW International's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe WW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that WW International has 6 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in WW International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

