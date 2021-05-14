Is There Now An Opportunity In Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Werner Enterprises’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Werner Enterprises still cheap?

Good news, investors! Werner Enterprises is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Werner Enterprises’s ratio of 17.28x is below its peer average of 26.67x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Transportation industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Werner Enterprises’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Werner Enterprises?

NasdaqGS:WERN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Werner Enterprises' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 21%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since WERN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WERN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WERN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Werner Enterprises you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Werner Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

