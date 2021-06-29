Is There Now An Opportunity In Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)?

While Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Varonis Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Varonis Systems worth?

Good news, investors! Varonis Systems is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $83.21, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Varonis Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Varonis Systems generate?

NasdaqGS:VRNS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Varonis Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since VRNS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VRNS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VRNS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Varonis Systems and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Varonis Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

