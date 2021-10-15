Is There Now An Opportunity In US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)?

While US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$38.18 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$30.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether US Ecology's current trading price of US$31.16 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at US Ecology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in US Ecology?

Great news for investors – US Ecology is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $51.73, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because US Ecology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will US Ecology generate?

NasdaqGS:ECOL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. US Ecology's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ECOL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ECOL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ECOL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

