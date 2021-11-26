Is There Now An Opportunity In UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$47.34 and falling to the lows of US$42.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether UGI's current trading price of US$44.91 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at UGI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is UGI worth?

Great news for investors – UGI is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that UGI’s ratio of 6.41x is below its peer average of 17.81x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Gas Utilities industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because UGI’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from UGI?

NYSE:UGI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of UGI, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although UGI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to UGI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UGI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with UGI (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

If you are no longer interested in UGI, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

