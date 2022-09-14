Is There Now An Opportunity In The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)?

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Buckle’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Buckle Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.41x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.51x, which means if you buy Buckle today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Buckle should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Buckle’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Buckle generate?

NYSE:BKE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.5% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Buckle, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BKE’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BKE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BKE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Buckle as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Buckle has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Buckle, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

