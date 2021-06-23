Is There Now An Opportunity In Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)?

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$85.73 and falling to the lows of US$76.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tennant's current trading price of US$79.96 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tennant’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Tennant worth?

Good news, investors! Tennant is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $131.44, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Tennant’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Tennant look like?

NYSE:TNC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 23rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Tennant. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TNC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TNC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TNC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Tennant at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Tennant, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Tennant, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.