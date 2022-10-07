Is There Now An Opportunity In STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)?

Let's talk about the popular STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$226 and falling to the lows of US$161. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether STERIS' current trading price of US$173 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at STERIS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is STERIS Worth?

STERIS is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 45.83x is currently well-above the industry average of 33.13x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like STERIS’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of STERIS look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. STERIS' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 92%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? STE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe STE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for STE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

