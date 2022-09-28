Is There Now An Opportunity In Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)?

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Sonic Automotive’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Sonic Automotive Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.8x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.15x, which means if you buy Sonic Automotive today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Sonic Automotive should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sonic Automotive’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Sonic Automotive look like?

NYSE:SAH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Sonic Automotive, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Sonic Automotive, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SAH’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SAH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Sonic Automotive (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Sonic Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

