Is There Now An Opportunity In Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)?

While Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Skechers U.S.A’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Skechers U.S.A?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Skechers U.S.A’s ratio of 8.46x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.83x, which means if you buy Skechers U.S.A today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Skechers U.S.A should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Skechers U.S.A’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Skechers U.S.A generate?

NYSE:SKX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Skechers U.S.A, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -10%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SKX appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SKX, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SKX for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SKX should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Skechers U.S.A, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Skechers U.S.A is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Skechers U.S.A, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

