Is There Now An Opportunity In Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)?

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$64.65 and falling to the lows of US$51.89. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Shutterstock's current trading price of US$56.09 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Shutterstock’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Shutterstock Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Shutterstock’s ratio of 25.56x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Shutterstock today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Shutterstock’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Shutterstock look like?

NYSE:SSTK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Shutterstock's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SSTK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SSTK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSTK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SSTK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Shutterstock.

If you are no longer interested in Shutterstock, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

